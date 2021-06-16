Two die, two critical after consuming surgical spirit in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], June 17 (ANI): Two persons died and two others were hospitalised in critical condition after they allegedly consumed surgical spirit at Pathanapuram in Kollam district.



According to police, the deceased were identified as Murukanandan and Prasad, while Rajeev and Gopi, whose condition is said to be critical, are undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

"Prima facie suggests that Murukanandan, who worked as a security guard at a hospital in Pathanapuram took the surgical spirit, mixed it with water, and consumed it along with his friends on Tuesday," police said in a statement.

Prasad died on his way to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness, while Murukanandan, who was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, lost his life on Wednesday morning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

