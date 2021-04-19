Two died in fire mishap in Patna

Patna, April 19 (IANS) Two persons including a child were charred to death in a residential flat of a high rise building in Patna after fire broke out on Monday morning.
The reason for the outbreak of fire is yet to be ascertained but sources have said that there were some Inflammable articles and paints kept in the flat which caught fire. It intensified after an LPG cylinder exploded in the flat.
The residential apartment named Sushila Anand Tower is located at RK Puram under Danapur police station. The flat belongs to one Baban Sharma and his daughter and grandson died in this fire mishap.
According to a fire officer, the incident took place around 9 a.m. and 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. The fire fighters took two hours to bring the situation under control.
--IANS
