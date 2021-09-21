Two DMK candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): Two candidates from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar, on Tuesday filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tamil Nadu.



Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday nominated Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar as party candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu fell vacant after the resignations of AIADMK members R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy as they contested the state assembly elections and became MLAs.

The bypolls will be held on October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

