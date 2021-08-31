Two elderly women raped in UP districts

Fatehpur/Ballia (UP), Aug 31 (IANS) A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a drunk man in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. In another incident, a 98-year-old woman was raped in Ballia.

The accused in both cases have been arrested.

According to the police, the victim in Fatehpur was a beggar and used to sleep in a primary school building in the Tharinav police circle.