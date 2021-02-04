Two elephants killed by goods train in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (IANS) Two wild elephants were killed when a goods train hit them near Mahipani in Bisra area of Rourkela in Odisha's Sundargarh district, an official said on Thursday.

"It is an unfortunate incident. It happened around 1 am on Thursday when a herd of wild elephants was crossing the tracks. Though it's difficult to explain the exact cause, I think it was due to change of direction by elephants. Railway and forest officials are on the spot and restoration of rail traffic on the route has been done," said Nishant Kumar, Assistant Railway Manager, Bondamunda.