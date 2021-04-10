Two encounters underway in south Kashmir

Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) Two back-to-back encounters have started in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The police said the first encounter started at Hadipora area in Kulgam district, while the second encounter broke out at Semthan Bijbehara area in Anantnag district.
The gunbattle between the terrorists and the security forces at both the places took place after joint teams of the police and the army cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spots where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounters.
