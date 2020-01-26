Two explosions in Assam's Dibrugarh ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Two explosions took place in Dibrugarh ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

First blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. Another blast took place near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh.



Police and other officers have reached the spot.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh."

"An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this," the DGP said. (ANI)

