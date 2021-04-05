  1. Sify.com
  4. Two freight trains crash in Czech Republic, one dead

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 5th, 2021, 08:25:07hrs
Representative Image

Prague [Czech Republic], April 5 (ANI/Xinhua]: Two freight trains crashed into each other near a village in the north-western Czech Republic Sunday afternoon, killing one engine driver, local media reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 2 pm near Svetec. One train transporting LPG and the other with coal derailed after the collision.
One driver died instantly. The other sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital nearby, reported Czech News Agency (CTK).
CTK quoted a firefighting officer as saying that one of the engine drivers evidently had not stopped before a signal.
"A freight train was to stop before the signal, but this did not happen. We did not find any error in the security system," the officer said. (ANI/Xinhua)

