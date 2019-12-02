Two gold smugglers held at Amritsar airport

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Two men were arrested by customs officials at Amritsar airport for allegedly trying to smuggle in 3.352 kg gold worth Rs 1.30 crore by concealing them as wires in a suitcase, bluetooth speakers and toy cars, according to a statement here on Monday.

Gurpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh arriving from Dubai were intercepted at the airport on Sunday and taken into custody.

Gold weighing 1664.18 gram valued at Rs 64.57 lakh was recovered from Gurpreet and 1688.22 gram valued at Rs 65,50,293 of 24 carat from Gurjant.

