Two gunfights break out in Jammu and Kashmir

Police said security forces engaged a group of militants in Naranag forest area of north Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday.

Reports from the area said two militants have been killed so far in this gunfight. But an official confirmation is still awaited.

"The encounter in Naranag forest area is still going on," a police source said.

This group of militants, according to sources, could have recently infiltrated into the Valley from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector.

The Pakistan army has been violating the ceasefire in Gurez sector during the last three days and defence sources said the ceasefire violation is intended to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into the state. In another incident, security forces exchanged fire with a group of militants in Thor area of Ramban district in the Jammu region. "The militants have reportedly entered a house in Thor area. Security forces have surrounded the house," the police said. Meanwhile, militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Nawa Kadal in the old city area of Srinagar. Police said the grenade exploded without causing any damage.