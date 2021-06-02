Two held, drugs worth over Rs 5 cr seized in Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 2 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested in Ajmer by the Rajasthan Police and tablets, capsules and injections worth Rs 5.53 crores have been allegedly seized from their possession.



As per Ajmer South Circle Officer Mukesh Soni, the key accused is still at large and a search is underway to catch arrest him.

"A special team from the Alwar Gate Police Station took action based on specific information and busted the accused Sheikh Sajid and Shyam Sundar Mundra, and seized drugs worth over Rs 5 crores," he said.

"Tablets, capsules and injections worth Rs 5.53 crore were seized from the possession of the accused. An investigation is on. The key accused, who is still at large, will be arrested soon," he added. (ANI)

