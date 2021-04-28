Two held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Punjabi Bagh police conducted a raid in the national capital and took two persons into custody for alleged black marketing of oxygen cylinders.



The accused named in the case are Shrey Oberai, 30, and Abhishek Nanda, 32.

Upon interrogation by the police, Shrey revealed that he procured these oxygen cylinders for Rs 37,000 and further sold them to the people with the help of social media platforms for Rs 50,000 each, depending on the requirement of the customer.

He also revealed that oxygen cylinders were procured from his associate Abhishek, who has been dealing in providing these at Rs. 37,000.

The police recovered four oxygen cylinders of capacity 10 litres each and one large size commercial oxygen cylinder.

A case against both the accused has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The second wave of COVID-19 has created turmoil in the country as there is an increased demand for medical oxygen and a shortage in its supply. (ANI)

