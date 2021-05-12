Two held for black marketing of plasma in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar, May 12 (IANS) As Covid cases increase, the black marketing of plasma is also on the rise. The Noida police on Wednesday arrested two persons accused of black marketing of plasma, recommended by doctors for treatment of Covid patients.

According to information, the police station Beta 2 of Greater Noida and the Crime Branch team jointly launched an operation and arrested two accused from Greater Noida's Alpha Commercial.