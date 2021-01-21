Two held for cheating 70-yr-old in Delhi

One of the accused was arrested from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where he was having a good time spending the cheated amount, while the other was nabbed when he was trying to flee from Delhi.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Delhi police have arrested two persons for cheating a 70-year-old woman in the Sabzi Mandi area in North Delhi.

The duo lured the woman after one of the two impersonated as a mentally challanged person while the other convinced the woman to exchange her gold bangles with a bundle wrapped in a handkerchief belonging to the other man, which they said contained Rs 5-6 lakh. The woman, who was reluctant at first, eventually fell for the trap.

"The complainant gave four gold bangles to the accused and took the bundle from them. When the complainant checked the bundle after reaching home, only one Rs 10 note was found inside along with some papers," said Anto Alphonse, DCP, North Delhi.

During the investigation, the location of the accused was traced to Manali and a team was sent there. After searching various guest houses and hotels, the team apprehended one of the accused, Sohan, from a hotel in Manali. During interrogation, he confessed to cheating the elderly woman.

"On the way back to Delhi, the team received information that the co-accused Manoj was about to leave the city and had boarded a train from Delhi Cantt to Gujarat. Immediately, another team traced Manoj and got him de-boarded from the train near Alwar in Rajasthan," the officer added.

