Two held for gang-raping minor in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Indore Police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a minor girl. Police also arrested two drug suppliers including a woman and seized drugs from their possession.



Rajesh Raghuvanshi, Additional SP Indore (East) told ANI that Indore Police sent some minor boys and girls to a rehabilitation centre on its drive against drugs.

"One of these girls informed that she had been gang-raped since November last year by two youths who got her addicted to drugs. The accused Aman Verma and Ghazni alias Akash were arrested and a case has been registered against them at Lasudia police station," added Raghuvanshi.

The police also arrested a woman and a person named Bhura for supplying drugs and seized 12 gm of brown sugar from their possession. (ANI)

