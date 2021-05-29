Two held for killing cops in Punjab

The accused Baljinder Singh and Darshan Singh, who were carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh each, are associates of gangster and drug smuggler Jaipal Bhullar and they were arrested from Dabra in Gwalior on Friday evening.

Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Punjab Police on Saturday said that two of the main accused who had gunned down two Assistant Sub Inspectors -- Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh -- in Jagraon on May 15, have been arrested.

Another associate, Harcharan Singh, who had allegedly given shelter to them, was also arrested.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said during investigation they came to know that the suspects could be in hiding in and around Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

A team from the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU), led by Inspector Pushpinder Singh, sent to Madhya Pradesh for further investigations.

He said after investigations for a few days, the OCCU team managed to track the suspects and arrested them from a platform at the Dabra railway station near Gwalior. The suspects were planning to board a train to Maharashtra, Gupta said.

Gupta said the arrested duo has a criminal past and both of them had been convicted in two different murder cases earlier.

--IANS

vg/sdr/