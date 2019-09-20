Two held for murder of Meerut professor

The accused have been identified as Vinit (24) and Sagar alias Rajpal (22), both residents of Meerut. Police said a reward of Rs 25,000 each was declared by UP police on information leading their arrest.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Sanjay Gautam, Professor at Science Department in Subharti Medical College in Meerut, was returning to his home on a bike from the college when near Bagpat Road, around 7-8 persons on two wheelers hit his bike.

"Bricks were used to smash Sanjay's head, which led to his death. The accused fled the spot. Five accused -- Rohit, Harsh, Golu, Akash Singh and Abhishesh -- were arrested but Vinit, Sagar and Lucky were absconding," said the DCP. "On September 18, specific inputs were received that Vinit and Sagar would come near Prayas NGO, Jahangirpuri to meet their contact following which a trap was laid and the two were apprehended. Police recovered two country-made fire arms along with four live cartridges from their possession," said the DCP. "During interrogation, Vinit said he was previously involved in more than four criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act. He admitted that he along with his associates murdered Sanjay Gautam," said the DCP. "The accused said they killed Gautam as he publicly rebuked them for their behaviour," said the police officer.