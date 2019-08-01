Two held for murdering neighbour for refusing to pay for alcohol

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering their neighbour after he refused to give them money to buy alcohol here in Shakurpur.

The police learned about the incident when they found a dead body in the bushes near the district park in the area. The deceased was identified as Chander Khan, a resident of Shakurpur.



Soon after, the police started investigation in the case on the statement given by the victim's sister. Following which, two persons identified as Giri Raj and Pawan were arrested.

"We have recovered blood-stained clothes of the accused. They have disclosed that they demanded money from the deceased for alcohol as it was his turn to pay but as he refused to give money so they throttled him," police said.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

