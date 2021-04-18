Two held for poisoning cattle in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The residents, according to reports, had found the two roaming around on their scooter in the village, and when they were confronted, the accused could not explain their presence.

The two were caught by the local residents in Kukra village and then handed over to the police.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), April 18 (IANS) Two men have been arrested, allegedly for poisoning cattle and then charging hefty sums of money from their owners to dispose of carcasses.

Villagers had also recovered a 'poisonous substance' from them.

"They used to charge Rs 2,000 for removing carcasses. As many as 20 cattle have been killed in the past few months," the local residents said.

The accused, identified as Inam and Arif, are residents of Khalapar in Muzaffarnagar.

Both have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50) after a complaint from a villager.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, New Mandi police station, Himanshu Shekhar said, "After a complaint was filed by a villager, the two accused were arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is on."

It may be recalled that in December last year, eight men of a gang were arrested in Saharanpur who allegedly used to target live cattle and then poison them with 'hazardous substances'. They would sell their meat to several prominent hotels in the area.

