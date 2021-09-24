Two held for possessing illegal firearms in Odisha

"The STF arrested two criminals from Bhapur area of Dhenkanal, seized 10 illegal firearms (9 country-made shotguns and one revolver). Further investigation is on," the STF said in a tweet.

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has arrested two persons for possessing illegal firearms, the police said on Friday.

The two accused were identified as Kalandi Nayak of Cuttack district and Shyam Sundar Sitha of Dhenkanal.

Based on intelligence inputs about manufacture or sale of illegal firearms by some criminals in Dhenkanal district, a team of STF officers conducted a raid and arrested two criminals, it said.

During the raid, the STF seized 9 country-made firearms and one country-made revolver along with other incriminating material from their possession.

The STF has registered a case under the Arms Act and further probe is on.

During preliminary investigation, the police have found that the seized country-made firearms were manufactured by criminals of Dhenkanal district, who were involved in a number of cases related to illegal manufacturing of firearms in the district and other areas.

Their identity has been established and steps are being taken to apprehend them, the STF said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized 56 firearms and 91 rounds of live ammunition.

--IANS

bbm/khz/bg