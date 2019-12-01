Two held for snatching Rs 1 lakh in WB's Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for snatching Rs 1 lakh from a complainant in Suri town of West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

On November 25, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the money from the complainant who was returning home after withdrawing 1 lakh rupees from a government bank, police said.



The accused identified as Gopal Yadav and Pawan Yadav, both residents of Bihar, have confessed their crime.

The police managed to nab the miscreants after a rigorous search which took them to a different state.

After the complainant reported the incident, CCTV footages were collected from different locations.

During the investigation, police sources suspected involvement of an inter-state gang. Following which, a team from Suri Police Station was sent to Korha Police Station in Katihar district, Bihar.

The team camped there for three days in the pursuit of arresting the miscreants. They were able to spot the miscreants on CCTV footage during the investigation. The duo was arrested. (ANI)

