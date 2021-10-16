Two held for threatening to kill vocalist Rashid Khan

Speaking to the media, Khan said, "My elder daughter was getting the calls. The goons were saying that they have deputed snipers in front of my home and anybody stepping out of the home will be killed if we do not provide them protection money."

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) Two people have been arrested for allegedly making ransom calls to acclaimed singer Ustad Rashid Khan's daughter, threatening to kill her family if they fail to give protection money.

"The duo initially demanded Rs 50 lakh, but later lowered the amount to Rs 20 lakh. I immediately informed the police and they were of great help to us," Khan added.

Kolkata police arrested the accused persons, who have been identified as Deepak Aulkak and Avinash Bharti, from Lucknow on Friday evening and brought them back to Kolkata for further interrogation.

The police said the accused used to work at Khan's residence.

"Avinash Bharti was a driver employed by Khan and Deepak Aulakh was an office assistant who worked for a few days only before quitting," a senior Kolkata police officer said.

Aulakh, after returning to Uttar Pradesh, used internet numbers and started making ransom calls to the Khan's residence.

He asked for Rs 50 lakh protection money, then lowered the amount to Rs 20 lakh.

The police are of the opinion that as the accused had lost their jobs, they did this out of revenge.

"We will get to know more details after their interrogation," an officer said.

