Two held in Delhi for cheating garment makers

"Pankaj Khanna and Md. Ayub Khan would contact ready-made garment manufacturers through e-commerce sites with a huge business order," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

"They would make first payments promptly to gain trust. Then ordered and procured huge quantity of garments by making payments through cheques, which would get dishonoured. After cheating three-four traders, they used to change their office and godown," Kumar said.

They had procured mobile phones and opened bank accounts using fake addresses, he added.