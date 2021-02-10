Two held in Mumbai for murdering 33-year-old man

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder of a 33-year-old man, Qayyub Sheikh, by a group of people in the Ghatkopar area on 9th February.



Qayyub and his brother Abdul Yakub Sheikh were attacked by a group of nine people with knives and choppers in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. Abdul has sustained serious injuries while Qayyub succumbed to them and died.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 302, 307, 450, 143, 145, 147, 149, 34, 506 (2) 427 of Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 25 of Arms Act as well as sections 37(1) (a), 13 of Mumbai police Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

