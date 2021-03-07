Two held with 20 kg marijuana

Gurugram, March 7 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 20 kg of marijuana, worth Rs 1.32 lakh, from them, officials said on Sunday.

The police have also seized a car which the accused had used for transportation of the contraband from Delhi.

Police said that the duo was arrested from Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway after they had received a tip-off on Saturday.