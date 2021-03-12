Two held with 7 kg marijuana in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 12 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized seven kilograms of cannabis from their possession, the police said on Friday.

The police have also seized a motorcycle which the accused used for transportation of the contraband.

The accused were arrested by a crime unit Sector-39 from Ram Chowk near Dundahera village in Gurugram after they received a tip-off. The police said the suspect -- Rambhagat Singh aka Goli of Dundahera village in Gurugram and Rahul Kumar alias RK of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh were nabbed red handed by the crime branch team of the Gurugram police.