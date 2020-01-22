Two held with explosives in Chhattisgarh

Sariya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Sariya Police on Wednesday said to have arrested two persons from Kanchanpur Marg here and seized explosive materials from their possession.

According to police, the accused have identified as 31-year-old Suresh Tandi, and 43-year-old Ishwar Nayak, residents of Lebdi and Jaiseeda in Odisha respectively.



Acting on an information, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Vasnik arrested both the accused travelling in a Bolero car and recovered about 3.5 kg of ammonium nitrate in seven bags, 700 detonators and one bundle of safety wire.

"We had barricaded the Kanchanpur Marg after receiving information and intercepted one Bolero car. On checking, we recovered the explosive material and arrested both men travelling in the vehicle," said Vasnik.

Further investigation is going on, he said. (ANI)

