Two held with over 57 kg 'Ganja' during raid by Mumbai police

Last Updated: Sun, Jul 18th, 2021, 12:30:08hrs
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Mumbai police have seized 57.7 kilograms 'Ganja' from a house near Vileparle and arrested two accused on Saturday.

A raid was conducted by a team of Mumbai Police under the guidance of Additional CP West Region Sandeep Karnik.
According to police, around 57.7 kg ganja worth Rs 11,54,000 approximately were seized from a house near Vileparle west Mumbai 56.
The accused are Mohan Banshilal Rathod (48), selling drugs from Sangareddy district Telangana and Maruti Ganpat (65).
A case under section Sec 8 (C) r/w 20 (c) NDPS Act 1985, has been registered against two accused who were arrested on July 17. (ANI)

