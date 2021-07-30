Two highly decomposed bodies found in a flat in Rohini, Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two highly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found in a flat in sector 34, Rohini, Delhi on Thursday, said the police on Friday.



According to the Rohini police, the deceased were identified as Divya aged 35, a resident of Patna, Bihar, and Naveen aged 40, a native of Bihar's Darbhanga.

The police said that Naveen prima facie committed suicide while the reason for the death of Divya will be ascertained after her post mortem.

The police said that Naveen's hand was tied with an electric wire that was taken from a ceiling fan. The police added that the electric current in the wire was live when they reached the spot. The electrician was called for disconnecting the electricity, said the police.

According to the police, Divya's body was lying next to the body of Naveen and was touching Naveen's body.

The incident came into light on Thursday after the Shahbad Dairy Police Station received a PCR call saying," there is a flat in which a dead body of a lady is lying which is stinking", said the Police.

Additional Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar has started investigating the case with the help of a team of the electric department & fire brigade, Crime Team Delhi Police, and FSL Crime team in the case, the police said.

After contacting the family members, it has been revealed that Divya and Naveen knew each other for about one and half years and deceased Naveen was taking psychiatric treatment, police added.

Divya's parents are expected to reach Delhi late at night Friday. Divya had gone to Bihar on July 7, 2021, while Naveen had gone to Bihar on May 22. They returned to Delhi on July 25. Divya had shifted here on July 25, further added police.

Further investigation is underway and the Post Mortem report is yet to come. (ANI)

