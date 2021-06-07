Two illegal arms supplier held in Gurugram

"Kuldeep, also known as 'CM', 27 and Mukesh Kumar, 24 a resident of Muthra in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, Sohna in Gurugram on Sunday following a tip-off. The duo had come from Uttar Pradesh to supply arms to his contacts and criminals in Gurugram," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Preet Pal Sangwan said on Monday.

Gurugram, June 7 (IANS) The police in Gurugram have claimed to have arrested two arms smuggler and seized from them 11 pistols, 22 magazines and 15 live ammunition which were supposed to be supplied to local criminals and gang members.

"The duo were carrying an illegal weapons consignment in one big black bag. The accused were on their motorcycle when they were nabbed by a team of crime branch unit Sector-17. They culprits had brought the weapons from Uttar Pradesh for Rs 15-16 thousands per weapon and used to sell it in Rs 50-60 thousands to their potential customers," Sangwan said.

During interrogation, the culprits disclosed that earlier they had supplied weapons in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Hodal and Palwal. It was their first attempt to sell these illegal weapons in Gurugram but they were nabbed.

"Kuldeep is a physically challenged person and used to work in a mobile shop whereas Mukesh works in a Faridabad based company," the police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the culprits at Sohna city police station.

--IANS

str/pgh