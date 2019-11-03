Two Indian nationals taken into captivity by insurgent group in Myanmar

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two Indian nationals were taken into captivity by an insurgent group called Arakan Army in Myanmar while they were traveling there to work on a road project.

The two Indian nationals were taken into captivity by the Arakan Army When they were on their way to Sittwe from Paletwa, sources told ANI.

According to sources, an MP from Myanmar was also captured by the group.



The Indian team is working on a road project connecting India's Mizoram to Sittwe Port in Rakhine state, sources said. (ANI)

