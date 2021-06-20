Two Indian workers die in Nepal fire

Kathmandu, June 20 (IANS) Two Indian nationals died in a fire that broke out at a steel factory in Nepal's Bara district.
The victims have been identified as Pradeep Godh, 40, and Ramnath Mahato, 45, and both are said to be residents of Bihar.
The fire at the factory of Jagadamsa Steels Industry erupted on Saturday night after a furnace oil tank exploded.
Some other workers were also injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
According to Deepak Karki, Secretary of the workers' union, some workers had gone near the tank to clean it up before it caught fire.
Huge numbers of Indian workers are employed in various industries in Nepal.
