Two Indian workers die in Nepal fire

Kathmandu, June 20 (IANS) Two Indian nationals died in a fire that broke out at a steel factory in Nepal's Bara district.

The victims have been identified as Pradeep Godh, 40, and Ramnath Mahato, 45, and both are said to be residents of Bihar.

The fire at the factory of Jagadamsa Steels Industry erupted on Saturday night after a furnace oil tank exploded.