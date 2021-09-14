  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Two injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Thane

Two injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Thane

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 13:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Two people were injured in a road accident in Thane on Monday, informed the Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to the municipal corporation, the incident took place on the Kapurbawdi-Nashik flyover in Majiwada, Thane.
"The accident happened after a truck trailer rammed into an auto-rickshaw and two people were left injured," said the Thane Municipal Corporation.
"The injured people have been admitted to the hospital and no casualties have been reported," it added. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features