  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Two injured in road mishap in Maharashtra's Thane

Two injured in road mishap in Maharashtra's Thane

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 24th, 2021, 14:47:41hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after two trucks collided with each other on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Wednesday.

The injured people identified as 34-year-old Pramod Patodkar, the driver of the truck and 25-year-old cleaner, Mossim Kasim Khan. Both have been admitted to a local hospital.
According to an official statement, around 1:25 am a truck coming from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai carrying coal collided with another truck coming From Dhule to Mumbai on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features