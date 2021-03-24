Two injured in road mishap in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after two trucks collided with each other on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Wednesday.



The injured people identified as 34-year-old Pramod Patodkar, the driver of the truck and 25-year-old cleaner, Mossim Kasim Khan. Both have been admitted to a local hospital.

According to an official statement, around 1:25 am a truck coming from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai carrying coal collided with another truck coming From Dhule to Mumbai on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane. (ANI)

