Two JVM MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi, spark speculation

New Jan 23 (IANS) In a major setback to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and his party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), two of its MLAs met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi here on Thursday.

JVM MLAs Bandhu Tirkey and Pradeep Yadav met Congress leaders in the national capital ahead of the cabinet expansion in the state which has now been deferred by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The two are likely to join the Congress legislative party.

The JVM has total of three MLAs, and two of them can defect the party.

Pradeep Yadav had earlier defied the party line by participating in an anti-CAA stir called by former Congress MP Furkan Ansari. Congress, which is an ally of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the state, has 16 MLAs in the newly elected Jharkhand Assembly and the strength will go up to 18 if the two JVM MLAs jump ship.