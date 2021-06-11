Two kids injured as bomb explodes in Bihar's Araria

Patna, June 11 (IANS) Days after the Banka blast, Bihar's Araria district saw an explosion on Friday that left two minors injured, police said.
The bomb exploded at Rampur Chowk (east) under Bairgachi police station in the district, injuring Mohamad Afroz (12) and Mohamad Jaish Alam Washimo Rahim (13).
Police also recovered two live bombs from the spot.
Bairgachi SHO Harendra Kumar said: "As per statement of the victims, they were playing in the area when the bomb exploded. They sustained splinters injuries and were admitted in the Araria Sadar hospital."
"During investigation, we have recovered 2 crude bombs from the area. The local criminals are on our lens," he added.
The Banka blast, three days back, left a cleric named Abdul Momin dead.
--IANS
ajk/vd