Two kids injured as bomb explodes in Bihar's Araria

Patna, June 11 (IANS) Days after the Banka blast, Bihar's Araria district saw an explosion on Friday that left two minors injured, police said.

The bomb exploded at Rampur Chowk (east) under Bairgachi police station in the district, injuring Mohamad Afroz (12) and Mohamad Jaish Alam Washimo Rahim (13).