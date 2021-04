Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Two people were killed after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in Thane on Wednesday night.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident took place in front of Gadkari Rangaytan, Dr Mus Marg, Ghantali, near Talao Pali Lake, Thane.