Two killed after truck falls into gorge in J&K

Jammu, May 1 (IANS) Two persons were killed in a road mishap in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday.
The police said the incident took place after a truck went out of the driver's control in the Ramsoo area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday morning.
"The truck dropped into a deep gorge and was submerged in the Bishlari Nallah. The driver and the helper of the ill-fated truck were killed in the accident. The truck was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar," the police said.
--IANS
sq/arm