  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Two killed after truck falls into gorge in J&K

Two killed after truck falls into gorge in J&K

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 1st, 2021, 16:20:22hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Jammu, May 1 (IANS) Two persons were killed in a road mishap in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday.

The police said the incident took place after a truck went out of the driver's control in the Ramsoo area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday morning.

"The truck dropped into a deep gorge and was submerged in the Bishlari Nallah. The driver and the helper of the ill-fated truck were killed in the accident. The truck was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar," the police said.

--IANS

sq/arm

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features