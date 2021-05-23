Two killed during panchayat to settle marital dispute

Bareilly (UP), May 23 (IANS) A panchayat meeting convened to settle a marital dispute took a violent turn, leaving two dead and several injured in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Saturday at Jareli village.

According to the police, Haidar Ali, a resident of Jareli village, had got his daughter, Bilkis, married to Azhar Ali, two years ago.