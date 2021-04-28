Two killed in Chemical factory blast in J&K's Kathua

Romesh Kotwal, SSP Kathua told reporters that an explosion occurred in a chemical factory in Kathua where copper and zinc items are produced.

Jammu, April 28 (IANS) Two persons were killed and another injured on Wednesday in an explosion that occurred inside a chemical factory in J&K's Kathua district.

"Two charred bodies have been found and one of them has been identified as that of a contractor, named Shakeel Ahmad and the other body belongs to a labourer, whose identity is being ascertained.

"Third person injured in this explosion is a labour who has been shifted to hospital".

The SSP said fire tenders are dousing the flames and searches are going on to find out whether anybody else was also inside the factory when the explosion occurred.

