Two killed in large wildfire in France

"Unfortunately the toll has grown. We have today 24 injured, including 5 firefighters. They are lightly injured. And we deplore two victims," said Evence Richard, the prefect of Var, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Paris, Aug 19 (IANS) A massive wildfire raging in France's southern tourist region of Var has claimed the lives of two people and forced around 10,000 people to evacuate, local authorities have confirmed.

Interventions were difficult due to the wind which changed regularly, he added.

Nearly 1,200 firefighters are still on the ground battling the fire which has burned 7,000 hectares.

Around 10,000 people have evacuated.

A total of 14 reception centres were set up in seven municipalities in the region.

On Wednesday afternoon, an eighth campsite was evacuated.

The Mediterranean region has been suffering from raging wildfires along with sizzling temperatures this summer.

Large fires have already ravaged parts of Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Algeria.

--IANS

ksk/