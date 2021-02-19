Two LeT terror associates arrested in J-K's Bandipore

Bandipore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates in north Kashmir.



The duo were arrested near Papachan Bandipore Bridge, here have been identified as Abid Waza and Shabir Ahmad Gojer, police said.

"Acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of militant associates, Bandipora police along with 14 RR and CRPF laid a joint naka near Papachan Bandipore Bridge. During checking two suspected persons were signalled to stop but they tried to flee. Acting swiftly the duo were apprehended and during the search, two live hand grenades were recovered from their possession," police said in a statement.

On preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with terror outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorists of LeT in the area and they were tasked by their handlers to carry grenade attack on security forces in Bandipora.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

