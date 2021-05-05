Two Lucknow doctors save lives in Covid crisis

The patients from Lucknow and all over the state had to struggle a lot for undergoing treatment. The efforts of Sandeep Tiwari, co-incharge of KGMU's Covid management and in-charge of the trauma centre, has helped save many patients gasping for breath. He started arranging oxygen supply for people who were suffering from lack of oxygen. This led to an improvement in the health condition of several patients. Some of them have returned home while others are still undergoing treatment.

KGMU's trauma centre is fully occupied with Covid-19 patients. Earlier, 25 Covid patients were admitted here whose number has now risen to 125. The trauma centre is also overburdened with patients injured in an accident.

Tekchandra, who arrived at the KGMU trauma centre for treatment, said, "Four days ago, my oxygen levels had reached nearly 70. I didn't know whom to reach out for help. Oxygen supply and beds are not available in private hospitals. I reached KGMU and oxygen was arranged for me while lying on a stretcher as soon as one of the doctors came. Due to this my oxygen level has been restored to normal. After getting oxygen, I also given a hospital bed for a few hours."

The mother of Sushil Verma from Vikas Nagar reported an oxygen level of 80. Verma also reached the KGMU trauma centre along with his mother. He said,"My mother received oxygen within 15 minutes."

Sandeep Tiwari says that he is making every effort so that no Covid patient faces a problem due to lack of oxygen. He says that due to the higher number of patients admitted, there is some problem in getting a bed. Oxygen is being supplied to patients on the stretcher itself. However, as soon as a bed is vacated the patients are immediately provided beds for proper treatment.

Sandeep Tiwari said he is on duty at KGMU for 24 hours, adding, that earlier Covid-19 patients were being admitted in the 27 beds in the trauma centre which have now increased to nearly 125 beds. Nearly 100 patients are coming everyday to the hospital. In addition to Covid patients, the hospital is fully prepared to handle patients injured in accidents.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences located in Lucknow is also overloaded with Covid patients. Patients with low levels of oxygen are visiting the hospital. A doctor in the Respiratory Medicine department, Amey Pandey, is currently on duty in the High-dependency unit. He does not even have time to talk but still takes out 2-3 hours during his duty hours and advises the patients over phone. Many patients have also been cured with his advice.

Amey Pandey says that he joined the Covid-19 management duty from April 21. He said apart from his duty hours, he has also saved lives of people through telephone. Over three dozen people have been advised by him through telephone.

Pandey said the oxygen levels of Baldev Gupta, who hails from Lucknow, were fluctuating. When Gupta dialled Amey Pandey, the latter advised him about oxygen cylinders, injections, antibiotics and steroids despite being posted for Covid duty. Baldev Gupta has now been cured of the infection. Pandey said he is under immense pressure due to Covid duty but saving a patient's life is his primary duty as a doctor.

This is the reason that despite being on Covid duty, patients are receiving counselling from Amey Pandey. Pandey said he does an 8-hour shift, adding that, "I have been in seclusion for nearly 14 days. But I am constantly in touch with Covid patients over the phone."

--IANS

