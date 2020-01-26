Two Maoists killed in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Two Maoists on Sunday were allegedly stoned to death by some locals at Janturai village under Chitrakonda police limits in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

The two Maoists had come to the village and threatened the locals not to celebrate Republic Day and also opposed road construction(development) work in the area," said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP).



"After blank firing by the extremists, irate villagers pelted stones at the two, killing the duo on the spot," the SP added.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

