Two men arrested for killing elderly woman in Delhi

On November 10 last year, the body of an elderly woman was found in the bushes near Sarita Vihar flyover. The body was preserved for identification at AIIMS mortuary. The brother of the deceased later identified the body on November 12 following which a case was registered.

In the complaint, the deceased's brother said her sister was wearing gold jewellery -- a chain, earrings, bangles and a ring. She had also carried a hand bag when she left his house. But all the belongings of the deceased were missing when the body was found.

The accused have been identified as Mazid (22) and Govindpal (39), both residents of Pul Prahladpur. The police have recovered the missing mobile phone and jewellery from their possession. "During initial investigation of the case, the movement of some criminals was put under watch. The teams gathered intelligence about the accused persons. Raids were conducted in the area of Kannauj (UP) and Ganganagar (Rajasthan)," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of police (South- East). "During a raid at Ganganagar, we recovered the robbed mobile phone and on Thursday, accused Mazid and Govindpal were arrested from Pul Prahladpur area," said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of police, (South-East). During sustained interrogation, Mazid and Govindpul told the police that they were friends and lived at Pul Prahladpur. Both the accused are autorickshaw drivers and ferry local passengers in the area.