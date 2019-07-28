Two men arrested for killing youth in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Two men, accused of murdering a youth in the Welcome area of North East Delhi and other crimes, have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The duo, identified as Danish and Aman, had murdered Imran on the night of July 23, they said.

Danish, the main suspect, was arrested on July 26 in Ghaziabad's Loni area when the motorcycle he was riding turned out to be a stolen one during a police check.



Police said a pistol and a knife were found from his possession.

Later, Aman, who was Danish's partner-in-crime, was also arrested.

In January this year, Danish's friend Mehfooz was murdered. Danish suspected Imran was the culprit.

Earlier this month, the duo had killed another person they suspected of being an accomplice in the murder of Mehfooz. (ANI)

