Two ministers inducted in Sonowal's Cabinet

Guwahati, Jan 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday expanded his cabinet by including two more Ministers.

Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan were administered the oath of office and secrecy by state Governor Jagdish Mukhi at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

Kishan is a lawmaker from Tinsukia, while Mohan was elected to the Assembly from Mahmora. They were both inducted as Ministers of State with independent charge.

With this, the strength of the nearly 44-month old Sonowal government has risen to 18 including the Chief Minister.

Twelve of the Ministers are from the BJP. Allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo People's Front (BPF) have three members each. The two vacancies were created after Topon Kumar Gogoi and Pallab Lochan Das resigned following their victory in the Lok Sabha elections last year. Saturday's ceremony was attended by Sonowal, his ministerial colleagues, senior bureaucrats and police officials. ssp