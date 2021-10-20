Two minor boys held for killing 8-year-old in UP

The two juveniles were arrested by Meja police here on Tuesday after the victim's body was recovered from the well.

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 20 (IANS) Two minor boys have been arrested for allegedly pushing another minor boy into a well leading to his death.

The two accused boys were caught red handed while trying to steal a smart phone from the house of the victim. The family members of the minor boy had scolded them publicly for their misdeed.

On Monday, the accused then lured the eight-year-old boy, identified as Shubham, to a well on the pretext of showing him pigeons.

They allegedly pushed him into the deep well in a bid to avenge their insult.

The body of the minor boy, who was missing from the house since Monday afternoon, was recovered from the well on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police (Trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said that the two juveniles have been held for committing the crime and appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

--IANS

amita/skp/