Two minor brothers die in Guwahati fire

Guwahati, Jan 23 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two minor boys died on the spot after a fire broke out in their house here on Thursday, the police said. The victims -- Ishan (7) and Iban (4) -- were brothers. They were playing on the first floor when fire ravaged the house.

Police said the parents of the victims were not at home, while their grandmother was on the ground floor.

Locals said they rushed in after seeing the fire, but could not get inside as the door was in flames.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Subashini Sankaran said the cause of the fire was yet to ascertained.

"That is something we are looking into right now. The family has said a few things like there was a cylinder inside... We are looking whether there was a blast. There are many things we are looking into. Everything will be examined," Sankaran told IANS. She said the police would have a better picture once they were able to speak to the family members, as also those who were around when the fire broke out. Mourning the deaths, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. ssp/arm