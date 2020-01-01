Two missing Delhi doctors found in Sikkim

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Two people, who were reported missing from Christmas last week were found in Sikkim on Tuesday, police said.

A resident doctor at AIIMS Dr Sridhar filed a missing complaint about his wife Dr Hima Bindu and his friend Dr K Dileep Satya on December 25 last year.

Police said that during the investigation, mobile phone and social network accounts of both the missing persons were kept on electronic surveillance.



On December 31, Satya's presence was detected in Sikkim on the basis of electronic surveillance.

Both of them were found safe and are being brought to Delhi for further investigation. (ANI)

